Dade Christian student Jason Smith, 12, competed in the throwing events at the 2021 USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships this past summer at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. Jason was 42nd in the shot put among 58 finishers in the age 11-12 group and 47th out of 61 finishers in the javelin. Jason, shown above with his parents Shenika Smith and Jason Smith Sr., had personal-best throws in each event. Jason is now an offensive and defensive lineman for the 12U Lions of the National Tackle and Flag Football MIA Elite League based in Hialeah.

