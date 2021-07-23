Cancel
Saratoga Springs, NY

SPAC celebrating health care workers with ice cream, fireworks, fillm

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) is holding a special event Friday night in honor of health care workers. Gates open at 6 p.m., when over 2,000 health care workers and first responders are slated to head to SPAC. A free screening of the movie “Secretariat” starts at 8 p.m. They’ll also get free ice cream from Stewart’s and a fireworks finale at about 10 p.m. to cap off the evening.

