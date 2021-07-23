Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

U Street’s Velvet Lounge And Dodge City Are Closing For Good

By Elliot C. Williams
Posted by 
DCist
DCist
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Velvet Lounge and Dodge City, neighboring establishments near 9th and U Street NW, have closed for good, according to an owner, a manager, and Velvet Lounge’s social media posts. The bars, which were under the same ownership, became staples on U Street over the years, known for their late-night DJ...

dcist.com

Comments / 0

DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Music#Dodge City#The Velvet#Food Drink#U Street#U Street Nw#Velvet Lounge#Instagram#Covid#Twitter#Rip Velvet Lounge#Pos#Noonesphere Rrb#Juice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Westword

Short Stop: Fried Tacos at Mexico City Lounge

The entry is roped off, but once you're in, Mexico City Lounge is a super-welcoming place. Denver's dining scene is making a big post-pandemic comeback, and we're hungering to get back out. With so many new ventures and old favorites to visit after more than a year of restaurant shutdowns and restrictions, the choices can be overwhelming. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for things that should definitely be on your culinary short list. This week, it's a classic: Mexico City Lounge.
RestaurantsPosted by
DCist

These D.C. Bars And Restaurants Are Requiring Vaccination Cards To Enter

A growing number of bars and restaurants are responding to a spike in COVID cases by requiring proof of COVID vaccination to enter. Following a rise in coronavirus case rates across the region and the increasing threat of the highly contagious delta variant, as well as new CDC guidance, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a new mask mandate that takes effect Saturday, July 31. The updated order requires people over the age of 2, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors.
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Street Closings For Chillicothe Events

The Chillicothe Police Department approved two Street Closing requests for events. Missouri Bicentennial Ice Cream Social hosted by Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Chillicothe, Main Street Chillicothe, Livingston County Library & others. Duration of event 4-7pm at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center. Streets to be closed:. First Street east...
Teton Valley News

Gleefully provocative and never PC, Grumpy's Goat Shack closes for good

Grumpy’s Goat Shack, the seasonal Victor eatery renowned for its cheap chili dogs, gently used ladies’ undergarments pinned to the ceiling, and snarky chalk messages on a sandwich board on the sidewalk, is no more. After 25 years of dishing out food, booze, and the occasional insult to the visitors...
Cleveland, OHclevelandmagazine.com

After 25 Years, The Velvet Tango Room Is Still Cleveland's Go-To Cocktail Lounge

New owner Ron Leonhardt Jr. — a longtime Velvet Tango Room patron — has made it his mission to change as little as possible about the Duck Island bar. When Velvet Tango Room opened 25 years ago, craft cocktails were so rare most folks didn’t even know what a Moscow Mule was. Today, thanks in part to the influence of the trailblazing Duck Island cocktail lounge, nearly every corner bar has some version of a craft cocktail on its menu. No one does a handcrafted Sazerac or French 75 quite like Velvet Tango Room though, so when the beloved Cleveland institution went up for sale, local cocktail lovers held their collective breath that they wouldn’t lose it to a new concept or worse: development. After more than three years of searching for the right buyer, founder Paulius Nasvytis sold it to Ron Leonhardt Jr. in February. “Part of our handshake over a couple vodka drinks was more or less that I will keep it the exact same,” says Leonhardt. Here’s the lowdown on who Leonhardt is and his plans for Velvet Tango Room.
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

Scoop’s lounge reopens on Washington Street

Scoop’s Lounge is back open at 1104 N. Washington St., according to owner Darryl Perry. Perry, who closed the business when he moved to Georgia in 2019 not long after it first opened in March 2019, said he had returned to Junction City and reopened his business in late June.
HomelessPosted by
DCist

D.C. Is Opening Clinics To Help Tenants Apply For Rent Assistance

Tenants struggling to complete an application for D.C.’s official rent and utility assistance program will soon be able to visit a clinic to get help. Starting Aug. 3, attorneys and staff from D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine’s office will hold five in-person events to guide people through the lengthy and demanding STAY DC application process, which has been a barrier for some residents seeking help.
Providence, RImatadornetwork.com

This Providence, Rhode Island, hotel has the only karaoke lounge in the city

I’ve long been someone who views hotels primarily as a place to lay down my head. Hotels all too often feel like a place set a world away from its location, and you can’t really explore what makes a city special if you surround yourself only with other hotel goers. But there are always exceptions, as I found at The Dean in Providence, Rhode Island.
Sebastian, FLsebastiandaily.com

The Umbrella Thieves at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge

The Umbrella Thieves singing Fleetwood Mac at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge in Sebastian, Florida. The band plays a variety of great music. Check them out next time when they are playing at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge. Signup for the free Sebastian Daily newsletter for your chance to win free dinners and merchandise!
cruisehive.com

Countdown to Carnival’s Mardi Gras: Bars and Lounges

This week we look forward to what’s in store onboard Mardi Gras. Much has been said about Carnival’s first of three mega-ships, and her first sailing is fast approaching. Let’s be honest a countdown to Mardi Gras would not be complete without looking at what we can expect from the ship’s bars and lounges. From the massive and awe-inspiring new three-deck Atrium, The Punchliner Comedy Club, and Piano bar 88 in Grand Central, the all-new Fortune Teller bar in the French Quarter, to the 2-story Red Frog Tiki and Alchemy Bars, two all-time favorites for Carnival guests.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

155 U Street NW

Upstairs (3BR/2.5BA):Beautiful, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Victorian townhouse in Ledroit Park. Main level has exposed brick wall, hardwood floors, central air-conditioning. Kitchen with stainless-steel appliances (washer/dryer, gas range, built-in microwave, fridge, garbage disposal, dishwasher), corian countertops, and ceramic floor. Nice deck in backyard. Basement (2BR/2BA):Renovated beautiful 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom English basement apartment in Victorian townhouse in Ledroit Park. 840 ft2.Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances gas range microwave, and dishwasher, fridge, garbage disposal. Central air conditioning and heating and washer/dryer. Separate front entrance and rear exit with security gates and full view doors that allow for more light. Deck in backyard. Bathroom newly renovated, a must see!Close to Children's National Hospital, Washington Hospital Center, Howard University, Catholic University, U Street-Cardozo, Capitol Hill. Parking on street readily available, 6 blocks to Shaw-Howard University metro station, and 1 block to bus stop (G2,G8,80).5 minute walk to restaurants/bars such as Big Bear Cafe, Boundary Stone, Red Hen, Aroi Thai, Rustik Tavern and local farmer's market on Saturdays.***ALL OFFERS SHOULD BE IN NO LATER THAN 12PM 07/28/21****
Talking With Tami

JoJo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge VIP Preview

Hello lovelies out there! There is a new hip spot in Atlanta called, JoJo’s Beloved. It’s a cool new 70’s and 80’s inspired cocktail lounge hidden in the back of the recently opened Politan Row food hall at Colony Square in Midtown. They lifted the veil for an exclusive VIP preview last night and I stopped by to check it out! I got a sneak peak of the retro glamour that JoJo’s was keeping a big secret and I was truly impressed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy