U Street’s Velvet Lounge And Dodge City Are Closing For Good

Upstairs (3BR/2.5BA):Beautiful, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Victorian townhouse in Ledroit Park. Main level has exposed brick wall, hardwood floors, central air-conditioning. Kitchen with stainless-steel appliances (washer/dryer, gas range, built-in microwave, fridge, garbage disposal, dishwasher), corian countertops, and ceramic floor. Nice deck in backyard. Basement (2BR/2BA):Renovated beautiful 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom English basement apartment in Victorian townhouse in Ledroit Park. 840 ft2.Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances gas range microwave, and dishwasher, fridge, garbage disposal. Central air conditioning and heating and washer/dryer. Separate front entrance and rear exit with security gates and full view doors that allow for more light. Deck in backyard. Bathroom newly renovated, a must see!Close to Children's National Hospital, Washington Hospital Center, Howard University, Catholic University, U Street-Cardozo, Capitol Hill. Parking on street readily available, 6 blocks to Shaw-Howard University metro station, and 1 block to bus stop (G2,G8,80).5 minute walk to restaurants/bars such as Big Bear Cafe, Boundary Stone, Red Hen, Aroi Thai, Rustik Tavern and local farmer's market on Saturdays.***ALL OFFERS SHOULD BE IN NO LATER THAN 12PM 07/28/21****
