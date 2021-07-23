U Street’s Velvet Lounge And Dodge City Are Closing For Good

New owner Ron Leonhardt Jr. — a longtime Velvet Tango Room patron — has made it his mission to change as little as possible about the Duck Island bar. When Velvet Tango Room opened 25 years ago, craft cocktails were so rare most folks didn’t even know what a Moscow Mule was. Today, thanks in part to the influence of the trailblazing Duck Island cocktail lounge, nearly every corner bar has some version of a craft cocktail on its menu. No one does a handcrafted Sazerac or French 75 quite like Velvet Tango Room though, so when the beloved Cleveland institution went up for sale, local cocktail lovers held their collective breath that they wouldn’t lose it to a new concept or worse: development. After more than three years of searching for the right buyer, founder Paulius Nasvytis sold it to Ron Leonhardt Jr. in February. “Part of our handshake over a couple vodka drinks was more or less that I will keep it the exact same,” says Leonhardt. Here’s the lowdown on who Leonhardt is and his plans for Velvet Tango Room.