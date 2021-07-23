Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.
