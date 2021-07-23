Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAM. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.