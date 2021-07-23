Cancel
Lifestyle

Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A

Street.Com
 9 days ago

As the pandemic restrictions recede, more and more people are indulging in drinks and dining out. Here's how to capitalize off of the trend. The central bank chooses to be myopic for the time being. Canada made the developed world's first moves toward normalizing monetary policy coming out of the...

realmoney.thestreet.com

#Stocks#Canada#Uno#Pg#Boston Beer Co#Boston Beer#Zillow#Heineken#China Resources Beer
Lifestyle
Economy
Walmart
Country
China
Drinksfooddive.com

Molson Coors to sunset 11 economy brands

Molson Coors will discontinue 11 of its economy brands and about 100 SKUs as the next step in its efforts to prune its portfolio and retarget its business, CEO Gavin Hattersley said on Thursday on his call with investors as part of the company's most recent earnings report. Moving forward,...
Economymediapost.com

Hard Seltzers Drive 2nd-Quarter Growth At Molson Coors

Molson Coors Beverage Company will increase marketing investments in the third quarter this year, chief financial officer Tracey Joubert told investors this morning, with spending that will top both the second quarter in 2021 and the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019. During the recently concluded second quarter, she noted, media spend had approached 2019 levels.
Financial Reports
The Motley Fool

Restaurant Brands International inc (QSR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Restaurant Brands International inc (NYSE:QSR) Good morning, and welcome to the Restaurant Brands International Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephen Lichtner, RBI, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Lifestylecraftbrewingbusiness.com

Boston Beer bet wrong on Truly’s growth, so is hard seltzer over?

Boston Beer had wild expectations for Truly hard seltzer sales this year. The “craft beer” corporation had White Claw’s market share lead in its sights and hired Dua Lipa as part of a huge marketing campaign. This big bet did not pay off. Boston Beer not only reported a miss in its Q2 earnings but leadership also downgraded its future outlook. Full-year depletion and shipment growth is now estimated at between 25% and 40%, a decrease from the previously reported estimate of between 40% and 50%. This caused shares to immediately drop 26 percent.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Cuts The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $990.00

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.
Lifestylemarketingdive.com

Boston Beer overestimated demand for hard seltzer as once-hot category shows signs of slowing

Boston Beer President and CEO Dave Burwick said the company "overestimated the growth of the hard seltzer category in the second quarter and the demand for" its hard seltzer offering Truly in a statement released with its second-quarter 2021 earnings. The alcohol company said it increased production to meet summer demand, which failed to materialize to the extent it predicted.
Stocks
Daily Herald

American Express, Twitter rise; Boston Beer, Intel fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. TAL Education Corp., down $14.52 to $6. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese for-profit education companies sank on fears of a regulatory clampdown by Beijing. Boston Beer Co., down $246.54 to $701. The brewer of Samuel Adams beer reported weaker-than-expected results, saying...
MarketsAOL Corp

Boston Beer stock is crashing because the hard seltzer boom is basically over

Bottom line: The hard seltzer boom is over. Shares of Boston Beer crashed 20% in pre-market trading on Friday as the maker of Truly hard seltzer and Sam Adams badly whiffed on its earnings expectations and slashed full-year guidance. The culprit: Execs overestimated the potential of the hard seltzer market, which continues to slow amid rising competition and people returning to bars coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic as Yahoo Finance has reported.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Boston Beer stock obliterated as hard seltzer hit

Boston Beer, the maker of Sam Adams and Truly hard seltzer, is seeing its shares take a beating after management disclosed it overestimated the hard seltzer craze. The drop in the shares Friday, north of 20%, are on pace for one of the worst percentage declines on record. "We overestimated...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Guggenheim Trims The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $1,500.00

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAM. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.
Markets
Benzinga

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Boston Beer Co

Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Boston Beer Co. The company has an average price target of $1311.36 with a high of $1538.00 and a low of $875.00.
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Boston Beer Stock Got Crushed Friday Morning

Competition is taking share in the hard seltzer category. Sam Adams beer maker Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) shocked investors last night with a quarterly earnings report that fell far short of expectations. The stock is getting slammed this morning as a result with shares down more than 26% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.
Markets
Benzinga

Why Boston Beer Is Trading Sharply Lower Today

Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE: SAM) is trading sharply lower Friday morning after the company announced worse-than-expected financial results. Boston Beer reported second-quarter earnings of $4.75 per share, which was down from $4.88 per share year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $602.7 million, which came in below the estimate of $665.25 million.

