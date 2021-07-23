Three High-Growth Dividend Kings to Build Up Your Portfolio

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.