Port Arthur Health Department holding COVID-19 vaccine town hall meeting

As new COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Southeast Texas the Port Arthur Health Department has scheduled a town hall meeting on vaccines.

The health department will hold the town hall meeting on July 29, 2021, to discuss COVID-19 vaccines according to a news release from the City of Port Arthur.

The meeting will happen from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 29, at the Texas Artist's Museum at 3501 Cultural Center Drive near the Bob Bower Civic Center according to the release.

The health department's Dr. Oscar Enriquez will speak at the meeting which is aimed at those who are hesitant to get vaccinated the release said.

The health department will also inform the public of its "Vaccine Strike Team."

In May the strike team visited the Port of Port Arthur to vaccinate 22 seafarers from India who were at the port aboard a cargo vessel.

The crew was vaccinated before heading to South America with domestically produced cargo, according to a news release from the City of Port Arthur at the time.

Recent data from the state indicates Southeast Texas isn’t immune from the concerning trends of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Health officials said we have to start looking at this pandemic like a system. It's all about controlling and flattening the curve.

Just a few months ago, Dr. Monsthi Levine said in his office COVID-19 felt like it was becoming a thing of the past.

But as of Thursday, 262 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the Southeast Texas region.

