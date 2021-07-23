Cancel
Drinks

All-Natural Relaxation Drink Zenify Announces New Partnership With Green Spoon Sales

Press Release
BevNET.com
 9 days ago

The first of its kind and leader in the space, Zenify is an all-natural and caffeine-free sparkling relaxation beverage infused with stress-relieving antioxidants. Zenify has been scientifically proven to promote serotonin and help alleviate stress and anxiety without causing drowsiness. The beverage, which has been rated as an “Amazon Choice” product, under a multitude of different Categories from non-alcoholic drink to relaxation drink is currently available in two flavors – Original and Sugar-Free – and is infused with antioxidants including L-theanine, Gaba and Glycine.

