Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego State Alums Schauffele, Rickets Among Aztecs Competing at Olympics

By Editor
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ppux_0b5s0rCE00
Xander Schauffele of San Diego tees off on the south course at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open. Photos by Chris Stone

Three former San Diego State athletes and one incoming freshman are set to compete at the summer Olympics in Tokyo, where the Opening Ceremony takes place Friday.

Competition for SDSU athletes at the 2020 games – though they were delayed a year by the pandemic, they officially retain the 2020 moniker – begins Tuesday, allowing for the 16-hour time difference.

Former Aztec track and field star Shanieka Ricketts, née Thomas, will represent Jamaica in the triple jump, while Xander Schauffele will play golf for the U.S.

Additionally, Stefania Aradillas is a member of the Mexican softball team, along with incoming athlete Dee Hernandez.

Rickets attended San Diego State from 2011-14, Schauffele, from 2013-15 and Aradillas, a transfer, from 2015-16.

Catch the athletes (all times PST) when:

  • Mexico plays the U.S. in softball at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Italy at 4 a.m. Sunday, and Australia at 4 a.m. Monday. The bronze medal game is set for 9 p.m. Monday, with the gold medal contest to follow at 4 a.m. Tuesday.
  • The second men’s golf competition at the Olympics begins Wednesday. The event features four 18-hole rounds beginning at 3:30 p.m. daily through July 31.
  • Qualifying for the women’s triple jump begins at 3:05 a.m. Friday with the finals slated for 4:20 a.m. Aug. 1.

Schauffele was named a third-team All-American in 2015 by both Golfweek and the nation’s college golf coaches, while also finishing as a three-time all-Mountain West selection. He finished his three-year Aztec career with two individual titles.

Currently the fifth-ranked player in the world, Schauffele has won four tournaments on the PGA Tour.

Ricketts, a member of the Aztec Hall of Fame, was a three-time NCAA triple jump champion in 2013-14 while at San Diego State.

She qualified for Tokyo after winning the Jamaican Senior National Championships on June 26 with a mark of 47-05.25. She has won six of the seven events she has competed in this year and is ranked second in the world.

At the 2016 Olympics, she missed the final and tied for 13th.

Aradillas spent two seasons at SDSU, appearing in 27 games with 13 starts. Hernandez, meanwhile, agreed to play for SDSU in December. The pitcher helped lead Crescenta Valley High School to a 69-12 record over her four years on the team.

Comments / 0

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shanieka Ricketts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Track And Field#San Diego State#Sdsu#Aztec#Mexican#All American#The Pga Tour#The Aztec Hall Of Fame#Jamaican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
NCAA
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsNewsweek

'I'm an Olympic Gymnast. Women Face "Twisties", Periods and Leotard Fears'

I've never been as nervous in my life as the day in 2019 I competed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Somehow I managed to keep my cool and when it was officially announced that I would be representing Jamaica in gymnastics, it was the best feeling. I was able to finally see my name on that list of qualifiers after years of hard work.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Keyshawn Davis Of Team USA Springs Upset Stoppage Win

It is not that often in Olympic boxing that stoppages occur. Now though, with the new rules in recent times and the removal of the head guard, the opportunities for stoppages are more possible. Team USA’s Keyshawn Davis showing as much a short time ago in Tokyo:. Impressive to say...
Sportsgolfmagic.com

Xander Schauffele endures hotel HELL at Olympic Games in Tokyo

Xander Schauffele decided to stay in a hotel in Japan as opposed to the Olympic village this week for an easier commute to Kasumigaseki Country Club. However, Schauffele was left regretting this decision after he told reporters that he had a hellish night in his accommodation when the air conditioning broke down and his hotel last all power.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Sha'Carri Richardson Delivers Strong Message About The Olympic 100-Meter Final

Sha’Carri Richardson left conjecture over how she would have done in the Olympic 100-meter final to others on Twitter. The American track star, left off the Olympic team for using marijuana, had only positive vibes on Saturday to send to Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson for their gold, silver and bronze-winning performance in Tokyo.
Kent, OHkentwired.com

Kent State alumni to compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Six Kent State alumni will compete in both track and golf at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. “It’s awesome to have so many Kent State athletes who will be competing,” said Assistant Director of Athletic Communications, Jay Fiorello. “It shows the high quality athletes we are able to attract and develop.”
SportsNBC Washington

Track and Field Day 3: Fred Kerley Wins Silver in Men's 100m

Fred Kerley won the silver medal in the men’s 100m final Sunday morning. Kerley finished the race with a personal best time of 9.84 seconds. Italy's Marcell Jacobs won gold, becoming the new fastest man alive with a personal best time of 9.80 seconds. Canada's Andre de Grasse took the...
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Lacrosse: 'Enforcer' Mooney inks with San Diego State

Ryan Mooney finally made the headlines, and he’s OK if it doesn’t happen again. The 2021 Vintage High graduate, after his eighth year of lacrosse and second with his high school’s new program, recently signed a letter of commitment to continue his career with San Diego State University’s high-level club team.
Sportsq13fox.com

All-American runner and UW alum competes in 2021 Olympics in Tokyo

A record four Olympians are representing University of Washington Track and Field in Tokyo. One is Amy-Eloise Neale, now Markovc. She was an All-American at the University of Washington, where she ran the fastest 5,000 meter race in program history. UW Athletics called her high school career one of the greatest in our state’s history, winning 10 prep titles from 2009 to 2013 at Glacier Peak.
GolfGolf.com

‘Just in shock’: Xander Schauffele wins Olympic gold for the United States

KAWAGOE, Japan — Stefan Schauffele worked hard to get into position to see his son win a gold medal. The already tight quarters outside the rope line had swelled, but not with fans. Hundreds of Japanese volunteers were faithfully tracking their native son, Hideki Matsuyama, and they were all obscuring Stefan’s path.
Fairmont, WVWVNews

Fairmont State alum Baker returns to Olympic stage

Former Fairmont State University football standout and 2013 criminal justice graduate, Perry Baker, will compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics as a member of the USA Men’s Rugby Sevens Team. Baker is slated to make his second appearance in the Olympic Games after competing in the 2016 Rio Games. Baker...
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

FOUR AZTECS SET FOR TOKYO SUMMER OLYMPICS

Former Aztec track and field star Shanieka Ricketts (Thomas) (2011-14) will represent Jamaica in the triple jump, while Xander Schauffele (2013-15) will play for the United States in men’s golf. Additionally, Stefania Aradillas (2015-16) is playing for the Mexican softball team along with incoming signee Dee Hernandez. In softball, Mexico...
San Diego, CAdelmartimes.net

Tokyo Olympics to include more than 60 San Diego athletes

Jennifer Valente grew up in San Diego as part of an active family. They went to the beach, they played baseball and soccer, they rode mountain bikes in the summer, they went skiing in the winter. She was part of the Junior Lifeguards program. In high school at Cathedral Catholic, she played water polo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy