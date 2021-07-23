Corning Incorporated has created new glass for mobile device cameras

Corning Incorporated is expanding its Corning Gorilla Glass Composite Products to improve the performance of cameras on mobile devices.

The glass is called Corning Gorilla Glass with DX and Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+. It’s ultimate goal is to increase ambient light and decrease reflection.

Jaymin Amin, vice president and general manager of Corning Gorilla Glass said that antireflective coatings have been used on cameras for light capture for years, but scratches easily. The glass being created with this business will improve phones camera performance while also having enhanced scratch resistance.

People often purchase phones with camera quality in mind since the number of photographs taken has increased from 350 billion to a projected 1.4 trillion yearly.

Samsung will be the first company to utilize the new lens glass, and 45 major brands are currently using Gorilla Glass.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)