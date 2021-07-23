Cancel
Corning Incorporated has created new glass for mobile device cameras

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago
Corning Incorporated is expanding its Corning Gorilla Glass Composite Products to improve the performance of cameras on mobile devices.

The glass is called Corning Gorilla Glass with DX and Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+. It’s ultimate goal is to increase ambient light and decrease reflection.

Jaymin Amin, vice president and general manager of Corning Gorilla Glass said that antireflective coatings have been used on cameras for light capture for years, but scratches easily. The glass being created with this business will improve phones camera performance while also having enhanced scratch resistance.

People often purchase phones with camera quality in mind since the number of photographs taken has increased from 350 billion to a projected 1.4 trillion yearly.

Samsung will be the first company to utilize the new lens glass, and 45 major brands are currently using Gorilla Glass.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

