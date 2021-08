After a series of delays, Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy is finally making its theatrical debut soon, and to get fans hyped and acquainted with the cast, the studios revealed new character posters for the main cast. Guy (Ryan Reynolds), Millie (Jodie Comer), Buddy (Lil Rel Howery), Mouser (Utkarsh Ambudkar), Keys (Joe Keery), and Antwan (Taika Waititi) are all featured in their own posters, and each one gives you a solid idea of what to expect from these characters. We can't wait to see them in action when the film finally hits theaters, and you can check out all of the posters starting on the next slide.