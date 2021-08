A 1992 Airstream Model 34 Limited Excella travel trailer and its tow rig 2011 Ford F-450 Super Duty are headed to the Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction in August. It's a nice duo indeed, but even most diehard loyalists wouldn't go out of their way to pay a sickening amount for a 30-year-old travel trailer and the first year of Ford's 6.7-liter V-8 Power Stroke diesel dually. And what are they doing at an auction house like Bonhams, anyway? In this case, more important than the what is the who. The Airstream and Ford belong to Tom Hanks, the actor that even the flimsiest of movie buffs can recognize as the man behind one of the most famous movie lines ever: "Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get."