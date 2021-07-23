Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Racist flyers were found at the Bird Library on Syracuse University campus this week

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WuxhJ_0b5ryheg00

The Department of Public Safety has stated that racist flyers were found on the Syracuse University campus on July 20 at the Bird Library.

The flyers had derogatory language aimed at Chinese and African American individuals.

The incident has been investigated by DPS officers by reviewing cameras and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information can call DPS at (315) 443-2224 or anonymously report information through their Silent Witness tool or Rave Guardian mobile app.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 2

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse University#Library#Birds#Flyers#Chinese#African American#Rave Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Society
News Break
iPad
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy