Racist flyers were found at the Bird Library on Syracuse University campus this week

The Department of Public Safety has stated that racist flyers were found on the Syracuse University campus on July 20 at the Bird Library.

The flyers had derogatory language aimed at Chinese and African American individuals.

The incident has been investigated by DPS officers by reviewing cameras and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information can call DPS at (315) 443-2224 or anonymously report information through their Silent Witness tool or Rave Guardian mobile app.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)