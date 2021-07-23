Cancel
WWE

Top 5 potential matches for John Cena during the 'Summer of Cena'

FOX Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of the Summer of Cena kicking off tonight on SmackDown, here's a list of five matches I’d like to see him in (no pun intended). OK, maybe the pun was slightly intended, but I digress …. Cena is set to regularly appear on SmackDown over the next few...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Caught ‘Falling Asleep’ During Match

WWE star Roman Reigns recently was called out by John Cena at the latest edition of SmackDown. Fans got to see the showdown at SmackDown after the show went off the air, as @HeelAndrade took video of a dark match between John Cena and The Mysterios against The Uso and Reigns. The Tribal Chief was noted to be yawning during the match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Michael Cole Shouts Out Fired Star On Smackdown

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown has been an edition to remember with Roman Reigns coming face to face with ‘The Prince’ Finn Balor in a contract signing for ‘The Head of the Table’s’ WWE Universal Championship at this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event. Michael Cole’s bold message to this AEW star recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Lied’ About John Cena

WWE John Cena made a shocking return to the company at Money in the Bank pay-per-view and that came upon a big surprise for the live fans at the show. The company even tried to keep Cena’s big return as a secret backstage by not mentioning him in the run sheet.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

John Cena defeats Roman Reigns in a live event

After making his surprise return to Money in the Bank, John Cena left WWE Universe fans stunned, going to challenge none other than Friday Night Smackdown Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, who was as dismissive of danger as ever. If initially John Cena only challenged the Tribal Chief of Smackdown with...
WWEringsidenews.com

John Cena Wrestles After WWE SmackDown

John Cena opened up SmackDown this week with a promo calling out Roman Reigns. The show concluded with Roman Reigns turning down Cena, but accepting Finn Balor. After the show was over, John Cena turned up again. After SmackDown was over, John Cena teamed up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio...
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: John Cena appears

The Big Takeaway -- The live crowd did not save Raw. John Cena entered to another big reaction. Cena noticed fans were still getting to their seats and encouraged everyone to get in quickly. He also shouted out a young fan who was celebrating his birthday. Cena missed the fans and missed being there.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Leaks Major Randy Orton News

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. He is also worked with Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious 9. John Cena could also be losing his return match.
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.30.21

Hello everyone, it’s Friday so here’s another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight the big rumor is that Sasha Banks will return, and presumably rekindle her feud with Bianca Belair. I’m not especially looking forward to that, the build to their WrestleMania match wasn’t exactly stellar, but the roster on the women’s side of Smackdown is still pretty thin (meanwhile over on RAW Poochie, I mean Charlotte, is keeping everyone down) so you do the best you can with what’s at your disposal I guess. Last week John Cena returned and challenged Roman Reigns for a match at Summerslam, but Roman declined citing Cena as a tired nostalgia act not worth his time and instead accepted a challenge from the recently returned Finn Balor. Balor defeated Roman back in 2016 on his way to becoming the first Universal champion so they have some history, and with Roman now carrying that particular title they might be able to play that up when they have their official contract signing tonight. One also wonders what role Cena will play in the proceedings. The tag team scene is still mostly a mess, with Montez Ford still not quite back from surgery, so Jimmy Uso will be taking on Rey Mysterio tonight to continue the feud between the two families over the tag team titles. Big E is still riding high after winning Money in the Bank but has yet to find his next feud, where he’ll lose because that’s historically what happens to every Money in the Bank winner. The Smackdown midcard is talented but sadly stagnant. Elsewhere Edge and Seth Rollins have begun their feud, and hard luck Baron Corbin has been shockingly engaging as a character so he’ll probably be around. Anyway, let’s get to the action.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 30

One week after Finn Balor stepped up to challenge Universal champion Roman Reigns, The Prince joined The Head of the Table for a contract signing on SmackDown. What went down when they put pen to paper, and how did John Cena react to The Tribal Chief shooting down his challenge for a match at SummerSlam?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Blocked’ Major WWE Firing

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. He is also worked with Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious 9. John Cena could also be losing his return match.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE SmackDown News – John Cena Isn’t Happy, Reginald Defends 24/7 Championship

As seen during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena wasn’t thrilled after he claimed Roman Reigns has been ducking him. During the opening segment of the show, Cena called him out. This later resulted in Cena attacking Corbin during a contract signing between Finn Balor and Roman Reigns. You can check out some highlights from the segment below:
WWEPWMania

How WWE Ruined Bray Wyatt

The WWE ruined Bray Wyatt’s career. I was surprised when I saw the news that Bray Wyatt, a second generation star, was released from the WWE, but I can’t say that I was shocked. The WWE system, a machine that churns out countless hours of content in a philosophy that seems to favor quantity over quality because the hefty TV contracts make that the priority, often gets criticized for it’s inability to maximize the potential of specific stars. There might not be a better example of management missing the boat on a talent in the modern era than Bray Wyatt.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: John Cena, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor – Roman Reigns

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. No matches have been announced for tonight’s show but WWE is teasing fallout from last week’s show where Finn Balor challenged WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who accepted. WWE is also asking what’s next for John Cena now that Reigns has accepted the Balor challenge.
WWEfemalefirst.co.uk

Margot Robbie slept with life-size John Cena cut out

Margot Robbie has revealed that she slept with a life-size cut of John Cena in her bedroom for two years as a former boyfriend was obsessed with the wrestler. Margot Robbie slept with a life-size cut out of John Cena in her bedroom for two years. The 31-year-old actress made...

