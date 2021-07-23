Top 5 potential matches for John Cena during the 'Summer of Cena'

Hello everyone, it’s Friday so here’s another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight the big rumor is that Sasha Banks will return, and presumably rekindle her feud with Bianca Belair. I’m not especially looking forward to that, the build to their WrestleMania match wasn’t exactly stellar, but the roster on the women’s side of Smackdown is still pretty thin (meanwhile over on RAW Poochie, I mean Charlotte, is keeping everyone down) so you do the best you can with what’s at your disposal I guess. Last week John Cena returned and challenged Roman Reigns for a match at Summerslam, but Roman declined citing Cena as a tired nostalgia act not worth his time and instead accepted a challenge from the recently returned Finn Balor. Balor defeated Roman back in 2016 on his way to becoming the first Universal champion so they have some history, and with Roman now carrying that particular title they might be able to play that up when they have their official contract signing tonight. One also wonders what role Cena will play in the proceedings. The tag team scene is still mostly a mess, with Montez Ford still not quite back from surgery, so Jimmy Uso will be taking on Rey Mysterio tonight to continue the feud between the two families over the tag team titles. Big E is still riding high after winning Money in the Bank but has yet to find his next feud, where he’ll lose because that’s historically what happens to every Money in the Bank winner. The Smackdown midcard is talented but sadly stagnant. Elsewhere Edge and Seth Rollins have begun their feud, and hard luck Baron Corbin has been shockingly engaging as a character so he’ll probably be around. Anyway, let’s get to the action.