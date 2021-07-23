Procrastination, Pressure, and Poetry: An Interview with Kendra Allen

Here's to the song you heard when you were falling in love but have forgotten the title and the tune and the lyrics so even if you fell in love to some other song you'll think this song is that song. Here's to the way your heart shunted your brain onto a side track and left it where you would have to go and find it and drive it back into town the next day or the next year or maybe not ever. Here's to the way the morning sun through the curtains on the kitchen window during breakfast the morning after suddenly made you think not of Vermeer but of Edward Hopper. Here's to the surface of the water that has already crossed into night trying to reflect the evening sky's indigo but instead showing you a color you have no name for that promises quiet if only you will slip beneath the surface past the point where you'll hear water lapping at your ears to where eyes closed or eyes open is all the same.