Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Piscataquis County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Piscataquis by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 11:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Piscataquis A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL PISCATAQUIS COUNTY At 1215 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Kokadjo, or 16 miles north of Greenville, moving south at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Greenville, Kokadjo, White Cap Mountain, Frenchtown, Lobster Township, Beaver Cove, Spencer Bay and Lily Bay. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Piscataquis County, ME
City
Beaver Cove, ME
City
Greenville, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Lobster#Central Piscataquis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces the details of the bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure before the end of the week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the $1 trillion bill, which senators were finalizing through the weekend.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy