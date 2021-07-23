Special Weather Statement issued for Central Piscataquis by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 11:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Piscataquis A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL PISCATAQUIS COUNTY At 1215 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Kokadjo, or 16 miles north of Greenville, moving south at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Greenville, Kokadjo, White Cap Mountain, Frenchtown, Lobster Township, Beaver Cove, Spencer Bay and Lily Bay. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on roadways.alerts.weather.gov
