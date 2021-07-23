When is the deadline for the 6th ‘Do it for Babydog’ West Virginia vaccine lottery drawing?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—This coming Sunday is the deadline to register for the sixth round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery in West Virginia. Eligible West Virginians have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, for their names to be included in the Wednesday, July 28 drawing of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery. The winners for that drawing will actually be selected on Monday, July 26 and then announced on Wednesday, July 28.