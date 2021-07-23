Cancel
Spring Hill, FL

Local Pastor ponders Cuban protests

By Pat Raia
hernandosun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Floridians continue to crowd streets in Miami and elsewhere, the Cuba-born pastor of a Spring Hill church is hoping pressure here will help bring long-awaited changes. “It's not that the protests here will make a difference in Cuba,” said Pastor Roberto Michel of the Life Church on County Line Road in Spring Hill, “It's that the protests here will influence policy-makers in the US to do what they can to bring regime change in Cuba.”

www.hernandosun.com

Comments / 0

