Performs “Imagine” with John Legend, Keith Urban, Alejandro Sanz, the Suginami Children’s Choir alongside composer Hans Zimmer. Today Angélique Kidjo - one of the most singular and extraordinary voices in international music – performed with a group of globally renowned artists to deliver a version of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” originally written with Yoko Ono Lennon, in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony. With an audience of millions across the globe, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) worked with renowned composer Hans Zimmer to take viewers on a musical journey around the world. Benin-born star Angélique sang alongside John Legend, Keith Urban, Alejandro Sanz, and the Suginami Children’s Choir. The Synchron Stage Orchestra and Choir as well as drummers from the TAIKOPROJECT also contributed to this performance.