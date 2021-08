A "dream car" has turned into a major award winner for Tom Richmond of Munnsville. His customized 1971 black Volkswagen Beetle earned Richmond one of only 16 Designers Dozen awards at the Syracuse Nationals car show, held the weekend of July 16-18 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Geddes. There were more than 8,000 vehicles bringing in more than 80,000 attendees at the show.