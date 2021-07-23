Redlined Neighborhoods Suffer More From Extreme Heat

On the heels of the extreme heat waves that enveloped much of the Pacific Northwest this month, Yessenia Funes calls attention to the relationship between historic redlining and vulnerability to extreme temperatures, arguing that "the legacy of segregation across the U.S. exposes some neighborhoods more to this dangerous heat than others." Redlining, which for decades prevented Black families and other people of color from accessing home loans in affordable areas, continues to shape urban neighborhoods today. "The effects from this racist practice still linger—specifically (but not exclusively) through heat disparities."