Chile-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin

Pork tenderloins are so easy to cook and they cook very quickly, as well. So I often turn to pork tenderloin when I don’t want to spend too much time in the kitchen. The key to cooking this cut of meat is to not overcook it. Tenderloins can get dry and tough very quickly, so pay close attention to the temperature of the meat as it cooks. You could serve this pork with salsa or perhaps fruit chutney, but it’s delicious without any sauce or accompaniments at all. The leftovers make for delicious pork tacos.