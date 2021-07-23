Cancel
Country star trivia

Cover picture for the articleA bluegrass superstar who netted mainstream attention when she performed on the O Brother Where Art Thou? soundtrack is celebrating her 50th birthday today. She also has 27 Grammy Awards, making her the second-most awarded female artist in Grammy history, following Beyoncé. Can you name her? ANSWER: Alison Krauss.

