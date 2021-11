South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter announced Tuesday that she would be leaving the real estate business amid scrutiny over how she received her license. Noem and her daughter, Kassidy Peters, have faced mounting attention and ire from both the public and lawmakers over the reversal of a denial of Peters’ appraiser’s license, which was granted to her after the state’s Labor Secretary met with Noem at the governor’s mansion, the Argus Leader reported Tuesday.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO