WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The key swimmers from the epic 4x100 relay during the 2008 Olympics

By Scott Davis
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 9 days ago

The U.S. won one of the greatest swim races of all-time.

Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images

  • The U.S. staged an epic comeback to win gold in the 2008 men's 4x100 meter freestyle relay.
  • The relay included Michael Phelps and several other swimmers who made the swimming Hall of Fame.
  • See where the key racers are today.
The 2008 Beijing Olympics produced one of the greatest swim races of all time.

In the men's 4x100-meter freestyle, the U.S. staged an epic comeback, beating their French rivals by a fingertip to win the gold medal.

NBC has dubbed it the "greatest relay in Olympic history." Each summer Olympics, the incredible finish and subsequent U.S. celebration are shown in montages.

See where the key swimmers are today.

Some have called the 2008 men's 4x100m freestyle relay the greatest relay in Olympic history.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PAmYG_0b5rrJH300
Team USA celebrates the gold medal in the 4x100-meter.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Before the race, French swimmer Alain Bernard said France came to "smash" the U.S.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2LxT_0b5rrJH300
France was the favorite in the 4x100 relay at the 2008 Olympics.

via NBC Sports

Initially, Australia got out to the lead.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEvGe_0b5rrJH300

via NBC Sports

However, France stormed back and had a lead on the U.S. in the final leg. Even commentator Rowdy Gaines even doubted Team USA's ability to pass them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLIqX_0b5rrJH300
France had the lead.

via NBC Sports

However, a final push from American Jason Lezak allowed him to out-touch France in as dramatic of an ending as the Olympics has seen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zv5w2_0b5rrJH300

via NBC Sports

Watch the epic race below, then see where the key swimmers are today.

Michael Phelps led the relay team for the U.S. His reaction to the comeback became an iconic moment of the 2008 Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rL0q0_0b5rrJH300
Michael Phelps celebrates next to Garrett Weber-Gale.

The Canadian Press, Paul Chiasson/AP Images

Phelps, of course, is the most decorated Olympian of all time. Today, he is an advocate for mental health. He will join NBC's broadcast team for the Tokyo Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fji7r_0b5rrJH300
Michael Phelps.

John Locher/AP Images

Garrett Weber-Gale went second for the U.S.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlhTD_0b5rrJH300

Al Bello / Staff / Getty Images

Weber-Gale also won a gold medal in the 4x100 medley. He did not swim in any more Olympics. Today, he is a public speaker and the director of sales & operations at Camping World.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjS2E_0b5rrJH300
Garrett Weber-Gale in 2017.

via Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization/YouTube

Cullen Jones swam the third leg of the relay.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWjqG_0b5rrJH300
Cullen Jones.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Jones also swam in the 2012 Olympics. He now works at Speedo and is an advocate for diversity in swimming.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pj8Z_0b5rrJH300
Cullen Jones in 2019.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Jason Lezak swam the final leg. His 46.06 split was the fastest in event history and helped pass France for the gold medal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZWCd_0b5rrJH300
Jason Lezak in 2008.

Jeff Haynes/Reuters

Lezak won an ESPY for his leg in the relay. He also swam in the 2012 Olympics. Today, he is a motivational speaker and the GM of the Cali Condors swimming team.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wzoud_0b5rrJH300
Jason Lezak in 2019.

via Swimming World/YouTube

Alain Bernard lost the final leg to Lezak. Before the race, he said the French team was going to "smash" the U.S.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmywa_0b5rrJH300
Alain Bernard in 2008.

Bob Edme/AP Images

Bernard competed until 2012. He's in the International Swimming Hall of Fame and is France's most decorated swimmer. He also served as an ambassador for UNICEF.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErBDo_0b5rrJH300
Alain Bernard in 2017.

Christophe Ena/AP Images

Amaury Leveaux swam the first leg for France.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6dpo_0b5rrJH300
Amaury Leveaux in 2008.

Timothy Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Leveaux retired in 2013 but then made a comeback in swimming in 2018 to make the Tokyo Olympics. He did not qualify, however.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqUH6_0b5rrJH300
Amaury Leveaux in 2020.

Amaury Leveaux/YouTube

Fabien Gilot swam second for France.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hepfg_0b5rrJH300
Fabien Gilot in 2008.

Timothy Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Gilot swam at Rio 2016. He now works at an insurance agency and is one of the organizers for Paris 2024.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcZl2_0b5rrJH300
Fabien Gilot in 2020.

Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images

Frederick Bousquet swam the third leg for France, posting their fastest time of 46.63.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RbVrL_0b5rrJH300
Frederick Bousquet in 2008.

Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images

Bousquet swam at the 2016 Olympics. He is still involved in swimming and works with several charities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41akzI_0b5rrJH300
Frederick Bousquet in 2020.

via Swim Swam/YouTube

Australia's Eamon Sullivan initially put his team in the lead by swimming a then-world record 47.24 on the first leg. That time was then beaten several more times throughout the relay, and Australia finished third.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCP2q_0b5rrJH300
Eamon Sullivan in 2008.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Sullivan retired in 2014. He now owns several restaurants in Australia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFXFX_0b5rrJH300
Eamon Sullivan in 2020.

via Inside with Brett Hawke/YouTube

