WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The key swimmers from the epic 4x100 relay during the 2008 Olympics

The U.S. won one of the greatest swim races of all-time. Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images

The U.S. staged an epic comeback to win gold in the 2008 men's 4x100 meter freestyle relay.

The relay included Michael Phelps and several other swimmers who made the swimming Hall of Fame.

See where the key racers are today.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics produced one of the greatest swim races of all time.

In the men's 4x100-meter freestyle, the U.S. staged an epic comeback, beating their French rivals by a fingertip to win the gold medal.

NBC has dubbed it the "greatest relay in Olympic history." Each summer Olympics, the incredible finish and subsequent U.S. celebration are shown in montages.

See where the key swimmers are today.

Team USA celebrates the gold medal in the 4x100-meter. Al Bello/Getty Images

France was the favorite in the 4x100 relay at the 2008 Olympics. via NBC Sports

France had the lead. via NBC Sports

Some have called the 2008 men's 4x100m freestyle relay the greatest relay in Olympic history.Before the race, French swimmer Alain Bernard said France came to "smash" the U.S.Initially, Australia got out to the lead.However, France stormed back and had a lead on the U.S. in the final leg. Even commentator Rowdy Gaines even doubted Team USA's ability to pass them.However, a final push from American Jason Lezak allowed him to out-touch France in as dramatic of an ending as the Olympics has seen.Watch the epic race below, then see where the key swimmers are today.

Michael Phelps celebrates next to Garrett Weber-Gale. The Canadian Press, Paul Chiasson/AP Images

Michael Phelps. John Locher/AP Images

Al Bello / Staff / Getty Images

Cullen Jones. Al Bello/Getty Images

Cullen Jones in 2019. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Jason Lezak in 2008. Jeff Haynes/Reuters

Jason Lezak in 2019. via Swimming World/YouTube

Alain Bernard in 2008. Bob Edme/AP Images

Alain Bernard in 2017. Christophe Ena/AP Images

Amaury Leveaux in 2008. Timothy Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Amaury Leveaux in 2020. Amaury Leveaux/YouTube

Fabien Gilot in 2008. Timothy Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Fabien Gilot in 2020. Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images

Frederick Bousquet in 2008. Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images

Frederick Bousquet in 2020. via Swim Swam/YouTube

Eamon Sullivan in 2008. Al Bello/Getty Images

Eamon Sullivan in 2020. via Inside with Brett Hawke/YouTube