WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The key swimmers from the epic 4x100 relay during the 2008 Olympics
- The U.S. staged an epic comeback to win gold in the 2008 men's 4x100 meter freestyle relay.
- The relay included Michael Phelps and several other swimmers who made the swimming Hall of Fame.
- See where the key racers are today.
The 2008 Beijing Olympics produced one of the greatest swim races of all time.
In the men's 4x100-meter freestyle, the U.S. staged an epic comeback, beating their French rivals by a fingertip to win the gold medal.
NBC has dubbed it the "greatest relay in Olympic history." Each summer Olympics, the incredible finish and subsequent U.S. celebration are shown in montages.
See where the key swimmers are today.Some have called the 2008 men's 4x100m freestyle relay the greatest relay in Olympic history. Before the race, French swimmer Alain Bernard said France came to "smash" the U.S. Initially, Australia got out to the lead. However, France stormed back and had a lead on the U.S. in the final leg. Even commentator Rowdy Gaines even doubted Team USA's ability to pass them. However, a final push from American Jason Lezak allowed him to out-touch France in as dramatic of an ending as the Olympics has seen. Watch the epic race below, then see where the key swimmers are today. Michael Phelps led the relay team for the U.S. His reaction to the comeback became an iconic moment of the 2008 Olympics. Phelps, of course, is the most decorated Olympian of all time. Today, he is an advocate for mental health. He will join NBC's broadcast team for the Tokyo Olympics. Garrett Weber-Gale went second for the U.S. Weber-Gale also won a gold medal in the 4x100 medley. He did not swim in any more Olympics. Today, he is a public speaker and the director of sales & operations at Camping World. Cullen Jones swam the third leg of the relay. Jones also swam in the 2012 Olympics. He now works at Speedo and is an advocate for diversity in swimming. Jason Lezak swam the final leg. His 46.06 split was the fastest in event history and helped pass France for the gold medal. Lezak won an ESPY for his leg in the relay. He also swam in the 2012 Olympics. Today, he is a motivational speaker and the GM of the Cali Condors swimming team. Alain Bernard lost the final leg to Lezak. Before the race, he said the French team was going to "smash" the U.S. Bernard competed until 2012. He's in the International Swimming Hall of Fame and is France's most decorated swimmer. He also served as an ambassador for UNICEF. Amaury Leveaux swam the first leg for France. Leveaux retired in 2013 but then made a comeback in swimming in 2018 to make the Tokyo Olympics. He did not qualify, however. Fabien Gilot swam second for France. Gilot swam at Rio 2016. He now works at an insurance agency and is one of the organizers for Paris 2024. Frederick Bousquet swam the third leg for France, posting their fastest time of 46.63. Bousquet swam at the 2016 Olympics. He is still involved in swimming and works with several charities. Australia's Eamon Sullivan initially put his team in the lead by swimming a then-world record 47.24 on the first leg. That time was then beaten several more times throughout the relay, and Australia finished third. Sullivan retired in 2014. He now owns several restaurants in Australia. Read the original article on Insider
