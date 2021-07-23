Illinois’ Share Of Opioid Settlement Could Be $790M
(Springfield, IL) — Illinois is looking at the possibility of a massive payday from the national opioid settlement. The attorney general’s office yesterday said Illinois could see as much as 790-million-dollars. In all, the states will split 26-billion for the makers of opioid pain pills. The settlement requires both the state and local governments to agree to the payout. The money would then be spent on treatment programs.www.vandaliaradio.com
Comments / 0