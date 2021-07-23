New Telehealth Insurance Law Creates More Availability For Patients

SPRINGFIELD – Post pandemic, one new thing which will stick around will be the virtual doctor visit. Gov. JB Pritzker Thursday signed a bill expanding access to tele-health. “Today is historic because, as we come out of this pandemic,” said the House sponsor, State Rep. Thaddeus Jones (D-Calumet City), “we have to realize we have lost almost 25,000 people in Illinois, and this bill is a mixture of mental health, it’s a mixture of low income residents who have the opportunity now to have tele-health visits with their doctors. It allows patients who don’t have access to have access.”