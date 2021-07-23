Cancel
New Telehealth Insurance Law Creates More Availability For Patients

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 10 days ago

(Chicago, IL) — A newly signed telehealth bill will create more options for Illinois patients. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the measure yesterday that will allow patients to access telehealth without first having to see a provider in-person or provide a reason. The bill also requires insurers to reimburse providers at the same rate as for in-person care. Pritzker has demonstrated support for the practice previously when signing a March 2020 executive order to expand access to telehealth.

