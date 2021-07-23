Cancel
Arika Lisanne Mittman Inks Overall Deal With Universal Television

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
 9 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Arika Lisanne Mittman (Paradise Lost) has signed an overall deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The overall pact formalizes Mittman’s existing relationship with Universal Television. Last year, she was tapped by UTV and studio-based Keshet Studios to write The A Word, a drama based on the Israeli series Yellow Peppers, which was bought by NBC for development in December.

