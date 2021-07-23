Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

John Legend Teases His First-Ever Sperry Collection During the 2020 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

By Claudia Miller
Posted by 
FootwearNews
FootwearNews
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2020 Summer Olympics kicked off today with the official opening ceremonies, featuring a surprise virtual appearance from Keith Urban and John Legend. As the duo performed a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” Legend himself used this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to unveil some big news of his own. The musician will be launching his first-ever footwear collection with Sperry, for which he serves as a brand ambassador. The new shoes will debut on Sept. 20 and fans can get a preview of the collaboration by looking no further than Legend’s performance attire.

footwearnews.com

Comments / 0

FootwearNews

FootwearNews

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lennon
Person
John Legend
Person
Keith Urban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opening Ceremonies#Vibram#Sperry Com#Fn Cover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
E! News

John Legend and Keith Urban Make Surprise Appearance at the Olympics Opening Ceremony in "Imagine" Video

Imagine our surprise when John Legend and Keith Urban unexpectedly appeared on our screens during the Opening Ceremony at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. That's exactly what happened on Friday, July 23, when both singers made surprise appearances during a video performance of John Lennon's "Imagine," along with Spanish performer Alejandro Sanz, Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo and the Suginami Children's Choir.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

John Legend Joined Artists from Around the World Singing "Imagine" at the Olympics Opening Ceremony

On Friday, the world watched as the 2020 Summer Olympics kicked off in Tokyo after a one-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to move forward with the Olympic Games this year, ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and protocols meant the opening ceremony was performed to a mostly-empty stadium, as spectators are not allowed to attend the Olympics in-person this year.
CelebritiesStereogum

Watch John Legend, Keith Urban, Angélique Kidjo, & Alejandro Sanz Sing “Imagine” At Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

After Cornelius resigned from his position as composer for the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony following a bullying scandal, someone must’ve decided to put Gal Gadot in charge. Because today’s opening ceremony featured, that’s right, a bunch of famous people singing John Lennon’s “Imagine.”. John Legend, Keith Urban, Angélique Kidjo, Alejandro...
MusicStereogum

Lady Gaga Was Supposed To Disappear Into Warp Pipe During Olympics Opening Ceremony

Lady Gaga was, at one point, supposed to make an appearance during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year. According to Bunshun, leaked documents detailing the planning of the ceremony show that Gaga was meant to, remotely, disappear into a warp pipe wearing Mario’s signature red hat and reappear in the arena, except that the person set to reappear IRL would have been Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe, dressed up as Gaga-as-Mario.
Chicago, ILPosted by
FootwearNews

Miley Cyrus Takes the Stage in a Graphic Tee, Short Shorts & Metallic Go-Go Boots at Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus channeled the 1980s for her Lollapoolaza performance last night in Chicago. The “Slide Away” singer took the stage during the music festival on Thursday, opting for a retro-inspired look to go along with her mullet haircut. The ensemble teamed a blue tee, reading “Roy Halston,” from brand Alled-Martinez along with coordinating blue and white short shorts.
RetailPosted by
FootwearNews

Billie Eilish Is ‘Happier Than Ever’ in a Slouchy Sweater, Pleated Skirt & Footless Tights

Billie Eilish released her new album today and with it came a slew of new videos and photoshoots. The “Happier Than Ever” musician graced her 88.3 million followers with a look into her album before it was released last night, sharing new artwork with a solo shot of herself. In the image, Eilish perfectly combined both sides of her style — old and new — in a slouchy oversize sweater layered with a pleated Gucci skirt. The ensemble added in one finally cozy touch with footless thigh-high stockings in a coordinating brown shade.
EntertainmentNBC San Diego

Human Pictograms Embody 50 Olympic Disciplines During Opening Ceremony

Somebody deserves a gold medal for creativity. The opening ceremony included many memorable moments -- some somber, others inspiring -- but few were as purely fun as the human pictogram performance. What, do tell, is a "human pictogram performance"? It's kind of hard to describe, but you'll definitely want to see the video for yourself.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Lady Gaga Channels the 1960s in a Collared Minidress & Disco Ball Pumps

Lady Gaga brought the 1960s to the modern-day this week, channeling fashion icon Twiggy with her latest look. The “Poker Face” singer herself stepped out of her New York hotel this afternoon in retro-chic fashion, modeling a mini black dress courtesy of designer Andrew Gn. The now sold-out $2,715 design once features a dramatic collar, embellished buttons and structured shoulders.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...

Comments / 0

Community Policy