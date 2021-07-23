John Legend Teases His First-Ever Sperry Collection During the 2020 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2020 Summer Olympics kicked off today with the official opening ceremonies, featuring a surprise virtual appearance from Keith Urban and John Legend. As the duo performed a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” Legend himself used this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to unveil some big news of his own. The musician will be launching his first-ever footwear collection with Sperry, for which he serves as a brand ambassador. The new shoes will debut on Sept. 20 and fans can get a preview of the collaboration by looking no further than Legend’s performance attire.