Friday Media Roundtable; Just Like Me

We devoted today’s Media Roundtable to the surge in COVID cases in Northeast Florida and around the state and how local officials and Gov. Ron DeSantis are handling it. Just Like Me is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a free performance at the Florida Theatre. The organization was founded to help foster children on the verge of aging out by teaching them the arts as a way to engage in self expression. The performance, which is a showcase for the students' work, is July 29 at the Florida Theatre in Downtown Jacksonville at 6:30 p.m.