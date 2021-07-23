Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Friday Media Roundtable; Just Like Me

By Jax Daily Record
Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We devoted today’s Media Roundtable to the surge in COVID cases in Northeast Florida and around the state and how local officials and Gov. Ron DeSantis are handling it. Just Like Me is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a free performance at the Florida Theatre. The organization was founded to help foster children on the verge of aging out by teaching them the arts as a way to engage in self expression. The performance, which is a showcase for the students' work, is July 29 at the Florida Theatre in Downtown Jacksonville at 6:30 p.m.

news.wjct.org

Comments / 0

WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Entertainment
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just Like Me#The Arts#Florida Theatre#Friday Media Roundtable#Covid#The Florida Times Union#The Jax Daily Record#The Performers Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy