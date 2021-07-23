Detroit Tigers Sign Jackson Jobe and Izaac Pacheco
The Detroit Tigers agreed to terms with their first and second-round high school talents Jackson Jobe and Izaac Pacheco, the team announced Friday. The Detroit Tigers have agreed to terms with third overall selection Jackson Jobe and 39th overall pick Izaac Pacheco on bonuses that will make both millionaires, according to Jim Callis and the team. Jobe, a high school pitching wonder signed for $6.9 million; slightly under the $7.2 million slot. Meanwhile, Pacheco would sign over slot: $2.75 million ($1.9 million slot value).motorcitybengals.com
