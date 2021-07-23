American Riviera Bank reports strong second quarter

The Buck Stays Here - invest in your community bank. KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman of the Board & CEO, reported earnings for the second quarter of 2021 of $3,967,880, a 93% increase over the second quarter of 2020. The reported earnings per share were $1.903 fully diluted compared to $1.097 through the second quarter of 2020. The drivers of the large increase were a 26% increase in net interest income after the provision for loan losses and a 39% increase in total noninterest income, both being partially offset by a 7% increase in total noninterest expense. Total assets ended the quarter at $1,292,730,673, a 16% increase over June 30, 2020.