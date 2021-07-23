Cancel
Financial Reports

American Riviera Bank reports strong second quarter

By Amber Hair
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Riviera Bank more than doubled its net income from the second quarter of 2020 to the same quarter of 2021, buoyed by Paycheck Protection Program fee income. The Santa Barbara-based bank reported $3.57 million in net income in the most recent quarter, or 70 cents per share, compared to $1.57 million, or 31 cents per share, a year before. American Riviera Bank attributed the higher income to additional loan interest recovery and PPP fee income from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

#American Riviera Bank
