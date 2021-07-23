BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER - 8 Confirmed (And Rumored) Details You Need To Know

What If…? gets going on Disney+ very soon and Marvel’s Kevin Feige had a hand in picking the stories. The series has been anticipated by fans of the MCU because of the wild concepts that animation allows them to explore. Disney put out a press brief about the show and there were some interesting details inside. One of the small inclusions was the Marvel Studios boss being a part of the decision-making process for the individual episodes. A big strength of the MCU over all this time is that fans are familiar with all of these characters. You can craft all kinds of side stories banking on that relationship with the audience. Feige's previous comments about character-focused movies seem to guide this entire enterprise on Disney+. So, it would make a measure of sense for the head honcho to be in the weeds with the rest of the creative team.