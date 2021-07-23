Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER - 8 Confirmed (And Rumored) Details You Need To Know

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 was a terrible year on many fronts, but the death of Chadwick Boseman was truly heartbreaking. After a lengthy, secret battle with cancer, the actor passed away at home and the news left the world reeling. His acting career was far too brief, but in that time, he made an undeniable impact, particularly when it comes to what he brought to the table as T'Challa in Black Panther.

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Winston Duke
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Tenoch Huerta
Person
Martin Freeman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wakanda#Mcu#Next#White Tiger#African#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Marvel’s new Black Panther actor might have been revealed

Devastating news dropped about a year ago. Chadwick Boseman, the beloved Black Panther actor, had died after quietly battling cancer for years. Not even Disney knew about his condition. Speculation ran rampant about how Marvel would deal with the loss. The Black Panther sequel was in development, although it was clear that changes would be needed. In the months that followed Boseman’s death, we saw all sorts of rumors about the next Black Panther actor. Fans called for Marvel not to recast T’Challa. Instead, Shuri (Letitia Wright) should be Wakanda’s new warrior leader. Marvel then announced the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever...
MoviesInside the Magic

With Black Widow Out, ‘The Marvels’ May Bring a Brand-New Avenger

With all the drama going around with Black Widow’s simultaneous theatrical and Disney+ release, Marvel fans may have missed this news about the MCU’s other leading lady Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Production on the Captain Marvel (2019) sequel is still in early stages, so much of it...
Movieslrmonline.com

M’Baku Back In Wakanda Forever Confirms Actor

I don’t think there was ever any doubt here, but M’Baku back in Wakanda Forever has been confirmed by actor Winston Duke. Duke played M’Baku, a previous challenger to T’Challa for the throne of Wakanda in Black Panther. In the film M’Baku’s people are vital to helping T’Challa defeat Killmonger and his revolution. Whereas in the comic books his character was always more of an antagonistic force to T’Challa.
Movieslrmonline.com

Wakanda Forever Underwater Filming Hints At Atlantis Rumors Being True

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever underwater filming is taking place. Does this hint at those Atlantis rumors being true? Now, underwater shoots happen on a ton of movies, but we don’t see them very often on Marvel movies. I especially would not expect to see many underwater scenes in a Black Panther movie set solely in Wakanda. After all Wakanda is in the middle of Africa, and therefore completely land locked.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Black Panther 2 set video seems to include a memorial for T'Challa

A Black Panther 2 set video apparently includes a memorial for T'Challa – suggesting the character has died. In the video, which you can see below, there seems to be some writing adorning the pillars of the Wakandan set. Screen Rant did the work of translating the words, using a key from the MCU book The Wakanda Files. According to them, the inscription reads:
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Debut In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now shooting, but so far only two new additions have been made to the ensemble, and we still don’t know for sure who they’re playing. The smart money certainly appears to be on Tenoch Huerta bringing Namor the Sub-Mariner to life, as fans are cross their fingers in the hopes that Michaela Coel has been cast as Storm.
TV SeriesComicBook

Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson Will Return in Marvel's What If...?

Coulson lives! The Marvel Cinematic Universe character played by Clark Gregg has had an interesting journey ever since appearing in the first Iron Man movie back in 2008. The actor went on to appear in Iron Man 2 and Thor before Loki (Tom Hiddleston) killed him in The Avengers. The character was resurrected (and killed a couple more times) in Agents of SHIELD, and was seen once again on the big screen in Captain Marvel, which took place in 1995. Since there's currently a debate as to whether or not Agents of SHIELD is canon, it's not exactly clear if Coulson is alive in the MCU's main timeline. However, it looks like the character will officially be back for the new animated series, Marvel's What If...
Moviesdapsmagic.com

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Destiny Featurette Released by Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios released a featurette today for its upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings which will be arriving in theaters on September 3, 2021. In it producer Kevin Feige, stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina, and director Destin Daniel Cretton talk about Shang-Chi’s backstory and also his connection to the Ten Rings. The featurette called Destiny gives another look into this upcoming Marvel film. Along with the featurette, a new poster was also released for the film.
ComicsComicBook

Year of the Shield Captain Carter Hydra Stomper Funko Pop Added to Marvel's What If...? Line

Recently, Marvel Studios unveiled the trailer and release date for the upcoming animated series What If...? on Disney+. One of the big draws of the show is that MCU stars will provide the voices for the animated versions of their characters - with a major twist. The show explores the multiverse, so your favorite characters are going to take on new roles - like T-Challa as Star-Lord and Peggy Carter as super solider Captain Carter. This, of course, will make for some very interesting Funko Pops. UPDATE: Captain Carter and the Hydra Stomper Funko Pop has been added to the lineup as a Year of the Shield Amazon exclusive. Details below.
TV SeriesComicBook

What If Producer: MCU Animated Series Is “As Important” to Marvel's Multiverse as Loki

A producer of What If...? says it's "no coincidence" the Marvel Studios original animated series picks up where Loki left off — with the opening of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. When Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) discover He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in the Citadel at the End of Time, they learn the creator of the Time Variance Authority and the keeper of the "Sacred Timeline" was protecting reality from someone far worse: his multiversal variants known as Kang the Conqueror. As the multiverse expands on both the big and small screen, executive producer Brad Winderbaum teases going where the MCU has never gone before when Marvel asks: "What If...?"
Moviesepicstream.com

Scarlett Johansson Will NOT Return as Black Widow in Marvel's What If...? Series

There is little doubt that fans are expecting all the Marvel stars to return in What If...?, the new animated series that will explore alternative stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it looks like the franchise's most controversial star of the moment isn't coming back for the show. It has just been confirmed that Scarlett Johansson is not lending her voice to Black Widow in the Disney+ series.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Helped Pick MCU Stories to Twist for Animated Series What If...?

What If…? gets going on Disney+ very soon and Marvel’s Kevin Feige had a hand in picking the stories. The series has been anticipated by fans of the MCU because of the wild concepts that animation allows them to explore. Disney put out a press brief about the show and there were some interesting details inside. One of the small inclusions was the Marvel Studios boss being a part of the decision-making process for the individual episodes. A big strength of the MCU over all this time is that fans are familiar with all of these characters. You can craft all kinds of side stories banking on that relationship with the audience. Feige's previous comments about character-focused movies seem to guide this entire enterprise on Disney+. So, it would make a measure of sense for the head honcho to be in the weeds with the rest of the creative team.
TV Series411mania.com

New What If…? TV Spot Previews August’s Disney+ MCU show

Marvel’s What If…? is arriving in 10 days, and a new TV spot is previewing the animated series. Marvel Studios dropped a new ad for the series, which premieres on August 11th on Disney+ and imagines an MCU where major changes took place. The series features the voices of Jeffrey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy