THE FUTURE OF FUEL CELL ANALYSIS

Fuel Cells are a green alternative to traditional fossil fuels like gasoline or diesel. Fuel cells are beginning to be more widely used in transportation vehicles like public buses, forklifts, refuse trucks, backup generators, and more. Hydrogen fuel cells are clean burning, give off no emissions, and only have water as it’s byproduct. One of the energy sources needed to run a fuel cell is hydrogen (the other is oxygen). In order for the fuel cell to run correctly, the flow of the hydrogen gas needs to be controlled effectively with a solenoid valve. Hydrogen fuel cells are becoming more widely used in forklifts because they can be refueled quickly, optimizing their runtime. Battery powered forklifts require charging for several hours which is not practical when running production shifts 24 hours a day.