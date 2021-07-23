THE FUTURE OF FUEL CELL ANALYSIS
An overview of opportunities to advanced energy research using Atom Probe Tomography. According to experts, we’re well on our way to using fuel cells to generate clean and efficient electrical power for a wide range of applications —from transportation to material handling to backup power. The need to understand performance, durability, and other barriers to fuel cell commercialization is critical for government, university and industry R&D.www.rdworldonline.com
