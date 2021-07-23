Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Earnings and loans up at Citizens Business Bank

By Amber Hair
pacbiztimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVB Financial Corp., the parent company of Citizens Business Bank, saw higher net income and loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Plan loans, in its second quarter. The Ontario-based bank, which has four branches in Ventura County and one in Santa Barbara, reported $51.2 million in net income for the quarter ended June 30, or 47 cents per diluted share. The bank’s net income was $41.6 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Citizen Business Bank’s total loans also went up: Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased by $108.1 million year-over-year.

www.pacbiztimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppp Loan#Citizens Business Bank#Cvb Financial Corp#Citizen Business Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Credits & LoansArkansas Online

SBA to run covid-loan forgiveness, not banks

Small business owners that received taxpayer-subsidized Paycheck Protection Program loans of $150,000 or less will be able to seek forgiveness directly with the government through an online portal starting Wednesday, allowing them to sidestep the private financial institutions that ran most aspects of the program for 14 months. The policy...
Financial ReportsMount Airy News

Surrey Bank reports earnings up

Surrey Bancorp (Pink Sheets: SRYB), the holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust, last week reported second quarter 2021 were up by more than 10%. For the quarter ending June 30, net income totaled $1,093,784 or 26 cents per fully diluted share, compared to $971,563 or 23 cents per share earned during the second quarter of 2020.
Credits & LoansPosted by
The US Sun

How to apply for a business loan

IF you’re planning on starting up - or getting extra cash for - your business, you might want to apply for a loan. Although the pandemic has wrecked havoc for millions of people’s finances, it’s actually seen a spike in Americans trying to go it alone. According to the Wall...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion. Several brokerages have commented on TIXT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS...
BusinessProvidence Business News

Citizens to acquire New Jersey bank for $3.5B

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. is once again expanding its mid-Atlantic presence with the $3.5 billion acquisition of a New Jersey-based bank, the company announced on Wednesday. The acquisition of Investors Bancorp Inc. will add 154 branches across the mid-Atlantic - 130 of which will be in the New York City metro area –…
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Citizens Federal Savings & Loan named a top ICBA lender

Independent Banker, the magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America, has recognized Citizens Federal Savings & Loan of Bellefontaine as an ICBA top lender in its July issue. The recognition is based on the strength of its competitive banking services and operational efficiencies throughout 2020, representatives said in a...
Credits & Loanssouthfloridareporter.com

The Definitive Guide To Short Term Business Loans

Short term business loans differ from other kinds of installment loans. How do you know if using a short term loan is correct for the business?. A short term business loan is like a traditional installment loan. But the repayment period is for a shorter term and a different method applies when calculating fees.
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Citizens Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) _ Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.6 million. The bank, based in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.69 per share. The bank posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.9 million,...
Financial ReportsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Banks set earnings marks

Three banks serving the northeast Indiana market set new earnings records during the quarter ended June 30. Lakeland Financial Corp. on Monday reported record second-quarter earnings of $24.3 million, or 95 cents per diluted common share, a 24% increase from the $19.7 million, or 77 cents a share, posted for last year's second quarter.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

ICICI Bank's (IBN) Q1 Earnings Up Y/Y, Provisions Decline

ICICI Bank’s (. IBN - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30) net income was INR46.16 billion ($621 million), up 78% from the prior-year quarter. Results were driven by a rise in net interest income, non-interest income, and growth in loans and deposits. Provisions also declined during the quarter, mainly driven by reserve releases. However, higher operating expenses posed a headwind.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

YouHodler Review: Crypto Loans and Interest-Earning Accounts

Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. YouHodler is a...
Credits & LoansForbes

Types Of Loans Available For Small Businesses

Editorial Note: Forbes may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Finding the right source of funding for your business can be difficult unless you know where to look for it. For entrepreneurs running small businesses, there are two ways to get loans: they can either opt for a government scheme or they can apply for loans to private players.
Businessaba.com

ABA Data Bank: Explaining the Deposit-Loan Divergence

Banks have seen record growth of deposits since the beginning of 2020; up about $4 trillion or 27 percent. However, over the same period, bank lending rose only $307 billion or 3 percent. Banks have seen sharp drops in lending in some categories. Most notably, credit card and home equity...
Personal FinanceInvestmentNews

Banks making cheap loans to the ultra-rich

Billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard paid $59 million for a Manhattan townhouse in March. Just two months later he obtained a $30 million mortgage from Citigroup Inc. Denis Sverdlov, worth $6.1 billion thanks to his shares in electric vehicle maker Arrival, recently pledged part of that stake for a line of credit from the same bank. For Edgar and Clarissa Bronfman, the loan collateral is paintings by Damien Hirst and Diego Rivera, among others. Philippe Laffont, meanwhile, pledged stakes in a dozen funds at his Coatue Management for a credit line at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Financial ReportsMarietta Times

United Bank Earnings

PARKERSBURG — United Bankshares Inc. has reported earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2021. Earnings for the second quarter of 2021 were $94.8 million, or 73 cents per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $52.7 million, or 44 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Earnings for the first half of 2021 were $201.7 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $92.9 million, or 84 cents per diluted share, for the first half of 2020. Second quarter 2021 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.41%, 8.69% and 14.95%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 0.87%, 5.40% and 9.58%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Bank OZK (OZK) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Up 1.5%

OZK - Free Report) shares gained 1.5% in the afterhours trading session in response to better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results. Earnings per share of $1.16 easily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. In the year-earlier quarter, the company recorded earnings of 39 cents. Results were aided by an improvement...
Financial ReportsTimes Union

TrustCo reports higher earnings, loans in second quarter

GLENVILLE — TrustCo Bank Corp NY, the parent company of Trustco Bank, reported second quarter net income of $14.4 million, up from $11.3 million a year ago. TrustCo said average loans during the second quarter were up $158.6 million, an increase of 3.8 percent over the second quarter of 2020. Average residential loans, the bank's main focus, were up $193.9 million, or 5.3 percent as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy