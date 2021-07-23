Earnings and loans up at Citizens Business Bank
CVB Financial Corp., the parent company of Citizens Business Bank, saw higher net income and loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Plan loans, in its second quarter. The Ontario-based bank, which has four branches in Ventura County and one in Santa Barbara, reported $51.2 million in net income for the quarter ended June 30, or 47 cents per diluted share. The bank’s net income was $41.6 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Citizen Business Bank’s total loans also went up: Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased by $108.1 million year-over-year.www.pacbiztimes.com
