What Are the COVID-19 Testing Requirements for Disney Cruise Line?

Disney Cruise Line has been running some staycation cruises in the UK and a test cruise sailing from Florida, but it has not resumed regular sailings from the US…yet!. Earlier today Disney Cruise Line announced that they will be sailing once again from the US with paying passengers starting in early August (just a few weeks away)! When sailings resume, things will be a little bit different and there will be additional requirements as part of Disney’s focus on health and safety. Some of those requirements relate to COVID-19 tests, and today we’re breaking down what you need to know.