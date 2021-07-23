PHOTOS: You Have to SEE This Disney World Line to Believe It 😳

There are some things in Disney World you just can’t avoid, like waiting in lines. It’s very rare that you don’t have to wait in line for rides unless it’s a show at EPCOT or the Enchanted Tiki Room in Magic Kingdom (which deserves more appreciation, people!). Lines are just something you have to accept as part of your Disney trip, especially now that FastPasses are no longer available. BUT there are some long lines that you don’t have to waste your time standing in if you plan correctly! And we bet the people at Magic Kingdom this morning wish they would’ve known that beforehand.