How Could the Delta Variant Impact Your Disney World Vacation?
The situation with COVID-19 has continued to change and develop over the past year, months, weeks, and even days. We’ve shared updates about the COVID-19 numbers in Florida and updates on Disney World’s mask rules to make sure you’re best prepared for your trips. One thing you’ve likely heard a lot about over the past few weeks is the Delta variant. What is the Delta variant? How could it impact your trip to Disney World? We’re breaking down the information you need to know here.www.disneyfoodblog.com
Comments / 0