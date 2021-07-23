PHOTOS: See the New 50th Anniversary Sign on Cinderella Castle in Disney World!

One of Disney’s most anticipated movies of the summer — The Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt — will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30. Premier Access on Disney+ will allow subscribers to pay an additional fee of $29.99 and then watch the movie as many times as they want for as long as they want. That price can really be worth it for families who would spend more on tickets (and all the concession snacks!) at a traditional theater.