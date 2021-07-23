Cancel
Lifestyle

PHOTOS: See the New 50th Anniversary Sign on Cinderella Castle in Disney World!

By Madison Owens
disneyfoodblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalt Disney World’s 50th anniversary is coming up SOON and there’s so much happening!!. We’re getting a new fireworks show in Magic Kingdom, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will finally open, golden character statues are being added to all 4 parks, the park icons will be decked out with special “EARidescence,” a new character cavalcade will take place, and more! One of the things we’ve already seen in Disney World is the transformation of Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom. She’s been getting a BIG makeover and the final touch was put on overnight!!

Walt Disney
