The Lambda coronavirus variant was first reported in Peru in December 2020, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It then spread to multiple countries in South America, where it currently accounts for over 20% of detected variants. One case of Lambda was recorded in hotel quarantine in New South Wales in April. Lambda has now been detected in more than 20 countries around the globe. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has designated Lambda a “variant under monitoring”, and Public Health England regards it as a “variant under investigation”. In June this year, the WHO designated it a “variant of interest”....