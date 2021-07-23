Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan’s Boat and Beach Forecast: Only one day of water and sun fun this weekend

By Mark Torregrossa
The Flint Journal
 9 days ago
One day looks not good for boat and beach fun, and one day looks great for that fun this weekend. Saturday will have a storm system crossing Michigan from northwest to southeast. The timing is such that the Upper Peninsula and the northwest half of Lower Michigan will already be into thunderstorms Saturday morning. While the storms may end by noon over northwest Lower, clearing skies and sunshine won’t develop until late afternoon.

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/
