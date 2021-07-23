Cancel
UPDATE 1-Water infrastructure firm Core & Main valued at $7 bln as shares rise in debut

(Adds IPO raise, background)

July 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Core & Main Inc, a water infrastructure company owned by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), rose over 8% in their stock market debut, giving the company a market capitalization of $7 billion.

The stock opened at $21.70 per share compared with the initial public offering price of $20 per share.

Core & Main provides water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and contractors. CD&R bought the company in a $2.5 billion deal from HD Supply Holdings in 2017.

CD&R will control about 79.6% of the total voting power of Core & Main after the offering, according to a filing earlier.

Core & Main raised nearly $698 million by selling 34.9 million shares at the lower end of its earlier price target between $20 and $23 each.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan were the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

