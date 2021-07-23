Cancel
Sports

Olympics 2021 men’s gymnastics schedule: Free live stream, dates, TV, how to watch Team USA

By Nick O'Malley
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics are here as some of the world’s best athletes hit the mat for men’s gymnastics. The men’s side of Team USA will be looking to keep pace with a dominant women’s side as they send Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak, Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus and Alec Yoder to this year’s Games. The men’s side of gymnastics competition will start Friday night for American viewers, but on Saturday in Japan. It’s just one of a number of schedule quirks resulting from the 13-hour time difference between Tokyo and the East Coast. As a result, many events will air live in off-hours as well as delayed in primetime.

