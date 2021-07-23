THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 7/23

Thousands of fans lined downtown Milwaukee streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of their Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city’s first NBA championship in half a century. Fans could be heard chanting, “Bucks in 6.” Six police officers on horseback clopped past cheering fans at the head of a procession that included a hook-and-ladder fire truck, occasionally blaring its horn, and open-air buses and flatbed trucks carrying Bucks stars including Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, as well as the trophy they captured Tuesday night with a Game 6 victory over Phoenix. Governor Tony Evers briefly addressed the crowd as did city and county leaders, team officials and players. The parade ended up in the “Deer District” where an estimated 100,000 people gathered to watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
