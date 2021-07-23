Cancel
MLB

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 7/23

By Nathan Laird
regionsports.com
 10 days ago

1921 – At the annual Harvard-Yale vs. Cambridge-Oxford track meet, Harvard’s Edward Gourdin becomes the first person to surpass 25 feet in the long jump. 1925 – Lou Gehrig hits his first of a record 23 career grand slams. 1930 – Pie Traynor of the Pittsburgh Pirates wins both games...

