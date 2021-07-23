THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 7/23

The four full season affiliates combined for an 0-4 record, with some very brutal losses mixed in. The Aces quickly found themselves trailing by a 3-1 score, but were able to turn the tables in the 4th inning thanks in large part to a 2-run homer by Jose Herrera. At the end of the 4th, Reno found themselves ahead 4-3. Tyler Gilbert would allow 4 runs in 5 innings of work before turning it over to the bullpen. Ryan Weiss was unable to stop Round Rock from putting up a 3-run 7th inning and Shane Carle would give up a run in the 8th. Aside from the home run, it was Drew Ellis’ sac fly in the first and Juniel Querecuto’s RBI double before the homerun that accounts for Reno’s other 2 runs.