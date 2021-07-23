Cancel
Report: Spencer Dinwiddie interested in joining Lakers

By Sam Leweck
Lakers Daily
Lakers Daily
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to a recent report, guard Spencer Dinwiddie is interested in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. “Guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who starred at Woodland Hills Taft High and California, declined his player option for $12.3 million with Brooklyn to become an unrestricted free agent,” wrote Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. “Dinwiddie, who missed most of last season because of an ACL injury, has interest in joining the Lakers.”

Lakers Daily

Lakers Daily

Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.

