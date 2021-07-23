Olympics Opening Ceremony Featured Music From Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy, Sonic, and More
After a yearlong delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Summer Olympics kicked off this morning in Tokyo, Japan. As usual, the popular sporting event began by introducing all of the teams from around the globe that will be competing over the coming weeks. And while this might not seem like it has much of a correlation with the world of video games, the music that was played throughout the ceremony happened to come from some of the most popular Japanese games of all-time.comicbook.com
