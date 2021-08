Syracuse, N.Y. ― In the wake of Texas and Oklahoma moving from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference, what does the future look like for college athletics?. In an interview earlier this week, Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim said he didn’t expect major changes in the Atlantic Coast Conference or involving Syracuse in the short term. But in the long term, the Hall of Fame coach envisioned a move to super-conferences and a break from the NCAA as possible outcomes.