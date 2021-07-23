ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Underdog Pawdcast: 2021 Coastal Carolina Football Preview

By Underdog Dynasty
chatsports.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleMatt and Brian preview their second team for the 2021 Sun Belt...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Season#Sun Belt#American Football#The Underdog Pawdcast
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Program Has ‘Serious Problem’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one major program has a “serious problem.”. Florida was upset by South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators are now 4-5 on the season following the blowout loss to the Gamecocks. What’s going to happen with head coach Dan Mullen?. Finebaum believes it’s a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MyArkLaMiss

Former Grambling football coach, Broderick Fobbs speaks to NBC 10, ‘ … At the end of the day you have to win football games … ‘

Monday, it was announced that after eight seasons, Broderick Fobbs would no longer be the leading voice in the Tigers’ football locker room. GSU announced current Linebackers and Special Teams Coordinator, Terrence Graves, will serve as interim football coach, when the team faces Southern in this month’s Bayou Classic. Entering this week, the Tigers are […]
GRAMBLING, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 5 Heisman Trophy candidates

Paul Finebaum knows the Heisman Trophy is, more often than not, a quarterback’s award to win. It takes a Herculean effort, like Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020, to take the prestigious trophy away from a quarterback in today’s college football. On Sunday morning’s edition of “SportsCenter” on ESPN, Finebaum...
COLLEGE SPORTS
news-shield.com

The rundown on potential LSU coaches: 2 new names and 2 scratches

BATON ROUGE, La. - The games on the field have lost their luster in what has become something of a lost season for LSU football in 2021. One big game now outshines them all. The game to determine who wins the windfall to become the Tigers’ next coach. Athletic director...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy