Underdog Pawdcast: 2021 Coastal Carolina Football Preview

As Arch Manning’s high-profile recruitment towards 2023 intensifies, the Clemson football program has no choice but to fire offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the Tigers want any hope of getting the five-star quarterback. If the Clemson football program wants to land Arch Manning, they have to let go of Tony...
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
LSU football is looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Ed Orgeron last month. Orgeron is remaining the head coach through the end of the season, but that hasn’t stopped Tigers athletic director Scott Woodward from starting his search for a new head coach. Woodward is undoubtedly...
There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
The Georgia Bulldogs, who were on a bye this week, held on to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. Georgia (7-0) is a unanimous No. 1 (63 first-place votes) for the third straight week and faces Florida this Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Cincinnati...
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one major program has a “serious problem.”. Florida was upset by South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators are now 4-5 on the season following the blowout loss to the Gamecocks. What’s going to happen with head coach Dan Mullen?. Finebaum believes it’s a...
LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron made sweeping staff changes after a disappointing 2020 season in an effort to get the Tigers back to the top of the SEC West. Orgeron hired new coordinators on both sides of the ball — opting for youthfulness over experience. Coach O hired Daronte...
Monday, it was announced that after eight seasons, Broderick Fobbs would no longer be the leading voice in the Tigers’ football locker room. GSU announced current Linebackers and Special Teams Coordinator, Terrence Graves, will serve as interim football coach, when the team faces Southern in this month’s Bayou Classic. Entering this week, the Tigers are […]
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
Paul Finebaum knows the Heisman Trophy is, more often than not, a quarterback’s award to win. It takes a Herculean effort, like Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020, to take the prestigious trophy away from a quarterback in today’s college football. On Sunday morning’s edition of “SportsCenter” on ESPN, Finebaum...
Houston Mississippi high school football standout Jamarcus Hall was found dead at his home around 7 am this past week. This young man was one of the best football players in the state. It is such a tragic loss for the state of Mississippi and his family/friends. Coroner has not...
BATON ROUGE, La. - The games on the field have lost their luster in what has become something of a lost season for LSU football in 2021. One big game now outshines them all. The game to determine who wins the windfall to become the Tigers’ next coach. Athletic director...
College Gameday is headed to the biggest game of Week 12 in the college football season but the destination was still the wrong choice. If you are looking at it in a vacuum, it would seem like Ohio State and Michigan State was a fairly easy decision for the College Gameday crew.
Deion Sanders finally made his way back onto the Jackson State sidelines Saturday night as his program took on Southern. Sanders has been absent from JSU’s team due to complications from surgery to fix a foot injury. Sanders was seen in a chair on the sideline. However, Sanders couldn’t have...
