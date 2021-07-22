Cancel
Avalanche release 2021-22 regular-season schedule

By Tyler Bouldin
FOX21News.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KXRM) — The Colorado Avalanche have released their 2021-22 regular-season schedule, returning to an 82-game slate and playing against every team in the National Hockey League. Colorado will drop the puck on the regular season Wed., Oct. 13, at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

