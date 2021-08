DENVER (CBS4)– With flash flood warnings popping up across the state and especially on the busy stretch of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, the Colorado Department of Transportation wants drivers to prepare for anything when traveling. While most think of potential risks in the winter, when mid-summer hits, it’s not always top of mind for drivers.(credit: CDOT) CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew says that goes for those who call Colorado home or those who are visiting. “It’s very important to realize that the roads in areas like Glenwood Canyon are not like the interstates that go through other parts of the country,”...