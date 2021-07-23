Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen: ‘Old’ parallels pandemic year

M. Night Shyamalan is back, a return away from the superheroic environment that returns him to that mystery in which he knows how to handle himself so well. Weather, his last movie, whose criticism you have already available in this holy house, does not hide its premise. In fact, after the translation, the title is, if possible, even more explicit (Old in original version). So it is not surprising that the trailers strive to fearlessly show the central approach of the film: a temporary mismatch that will affect a series of characters located on a mysterious beach. This is something that surprised me in the first viewing, because it is not difficult to imagine a scenario in which the promotion has been much more concise in details, and has ended up generating a mystery that will not be solved until I seem to be (as Alex DeLarge would say) the tape, with its consequent and subsequent shock when discovering the cake. And yes, I still find it more attractive, but I understand the movement, since in reality, Time does not point to any great mystery, it does not strive to generate expectations around a truth hidden from our eyes, rather, seems to focus on the road, putting the accent on how such a particular situation would affect the cast of characters that he places before the camera. Of all this, and of some other things, I have been able to speak, with Gael Garcia Bernal and with his own M. Night Shyamalan, in an interview that we have been granted on the occasion of the premiere of the film in question.